India Exim Bank projects rise in Q2 merchandise exports to $111.7 bn amid global uncertainties

  • India's merchandise exports are expected to hit $111.7 billion in Q2FY25, reflecting 4.2% year-on-year growth. While supported by robust manufacturing and favourable global conditions, risks from geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions remain.

Dhirendra Kumar
Published12 Aug 2024, 04:14 PM IST
India's deficit stood at $20.98 billion in June, down from $23.78 billion in May but slightly higher than the $19.1 billion recorded in April. (File Photo: Bloomberg)
India’s deficit stood at $20.98 billion in June, down from $23.78 billion in May but slightly higher than the $19.1 billion recorded in April. (File Photo: Bloomberg)

The Export-Import Bank of India (India Exim Bank) has projected that the country's merchandise exports will hit $111.7 billion—a record—in the second quarter of current fiscal year (Q2 FY25), marking a 4.2% year-on-year growth. Merchandise exports stood at was $109.11 billion in April-June.

Non-oil exports are expected to contribute $89.8 billion, a 6.26% increase year-on-year. This forecast underscores the continued positive trajectory of India’s trade performance amid robust economic activity.

Economic momentum and global outlook

The optimistic forecast is supported by sustained momentum in India’s manufacturing and services sectors, bolstered by government initiatives such as 'Make in India' and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. These programmes aim to reduce import dependency and strengthen domestic production, contributing to the resilience of India’s manufacturing sector.

Global factors also play a critical role. Expectations of global monetary easing and improving demand in key trading partners provide a favourable environment for India’s exports. 

Read this | Budget dissonance: India’s tariff walls and export aims are at odds

According to the World Trade Organization (WTO), global merchandise trade volume is anticipated to grow 2.5% in 2024, offering a supportive backdrop for India's export activities.

However, the India Exim Bank report cautions that risks remain. Uncertain economic prospects in advanced economies, geopolitical tensions, and ongoing conflicts in West Asia could pose significant challenges. Additionally, global supply chain disruptions and deepening geo-economic fragmentation may hinder export growth.

Trade deficit and projections

India's merchandise trade deficit, which hit a seven-month high in May, showed signs of narrowing in June. The deficit stood at $20.98 billion in June, down from $23.78 billion in May but slightly higher than the $19.1 billion recorded in April. Despite this, the June figure exceeded analyst expectations, with a Reuters poll predicting a $21.5 billion deficit.

And this | Beyond jewellery and textiles: India’s export basket undergoes a cultural shift

The volatility in global oil prices and fluctuating demand in major economies add further uncertainty to the forecast. Nonetheless, India’s trade performance has demonstrated a robust post-pandemic recovery, with merchandise exports surpassing $400 billion for the first time in FY24, reaching a record $433.09 billion.

The commerce ministry continues to proactively identify new markets and diversify its export base, with a focus on emerging economies in Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.

Also read | Bangladesh crisis could boost India's ready-made garment exports: CareEdge

India Exim Bank's projections are based on its Export Leading Index (ELI) model, which tracks various economic indicators to provide insights into future export trends. The next forecast, covering the third quarter of FY25 (October-December), is expected to be released in the first fortnight of November.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Aug 2024, 04:14 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaIndia Exim Bank projects rise in Q2 merchandise exports to $111.7 bn amid global uncertainties

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    341.30
    03:57 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    8.7 (2.62%)

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,250.80
    03:41 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    -37.95 (-0.88%)

    Adani Power

    690.55
    03:56 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    -4.55 (-0.65%)

    GAIL India

    232.05
    03:58 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    4.75 (2.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    997.95
    03:49 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    83.25 (9.1%)

    Jubilant Foodworks

    651.40
    03:40 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    52.6 (8.78%)

    Titagarh Rail Systems

    1,448.60
    03:58 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    98.6 (7.3%)

    V-Guard Industries

    504.75
    03:58 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    30.7 (6.48%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,196.00-348.00
      Chennai
      71,962.00209.00
      Delhi
      71,683.00278.00
      Kolkata
      71,753.00627.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue