India expands export of mangoes to newer countries

India has increased its footprint of mango exports despite logistical challenges posed by COVID19 pandemic.

In a major initiative, a consignment of Geographical Identification (GI) certified Fazil mango variety sourced from West Bengal's Malda district was exported today to Bahrain.

This initiative is likely to boost mango export potential from the eastern region especially to middle east countries.

APEDA, registered DM enterprises, Kolkata has been initiating measures to boost mango exports from the non-traditional regions and states. It has been conducting virtual buyer-seller meets and festivals to promote mango exports, an official said.

This shipment to Bahrain comes a few days after APEDA organized a mango promotion programme at Doha, Qatar where nine varieties of mangoes including GI certified from West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh were displayed at the stores of importer Family Food Centre, it added.

GI certified Khirsapati, Lakkhanbhog, Fazli, Amrapali and Chausa (all sourced from Malda), Langda from West Bengal's Nadiya, and Uttar Pradesh's Dusshheri are the nine types of mangoes which were exported.

In June, 2021, a week-long Indian mango promotion programme was organised in Bahrain where 16 varieties of the fruit including three GI certified Khirsapati and Lakshmanbhog (West Bengal), Zardalu (Bihar) were displayed, the official release said.

The varieties of mangoes were sold through 13 stores of the group in Bahrain. The mangoes were sourced from farmers in Bengal and Bihar by APEDA registered exporter APEDA has been conducting virtual buyer-seller meets and festivals to promote mango exports. It recently organised mango festival in Berlin, Germany, it also reads.

For the first time in this season, India has shipped a consignment of 2.5 Metric Tonne (MTs) of GI certified Banganapalli and other variety Survarnarekha mangoes sourced from farmers in Krishna and Chittor districts of Andhra Pradesh recently.

Mango in India is also referred to as ‘king of fruits’ and referred to as Kalpavriksha (wish granting tree) in ancient scriptures. While most of the states in India have mango plantations, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka have a major share in total production of the fruit. Alphonso, Kesar, Totapuri and Banganpalli are leading export varieties from India. Mango exports primarily take place in three forms: fresh mango, mango pulp, and mango slice, the official release said.

