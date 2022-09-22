OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  India expands incentives for chip, display units in renewed push
Listen to this article

India is wooing semiconductor and display makers to the country by increasing financial incentives for setting up manufacturing units under a $10 billion plan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration will bear half the cost of setting up all semiconductor manufacturing units, it said in a statement on Wednesday. Previously, New Delhi said it would offer fiscal support ranging from 30% to 50% of a project’s cost depending on the type of chip manufactured.

India, the world’s second-biggest mobile phone maker, is eyeing chip sovereignty as it tries to cut back on expensive imports and become a global supplier like neighboring China.

The country also removed a cap of 120 billion rupees ($1.5 billion) on 50% of the project cost for companies setting up display fabrication factories. It increased financial support for companies setting up chip assembly units to 50% of capital expenditure from 30%.

A joint venture of Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., also known as Foxconn, and metals company Vedanta Ltd. will set up a factory in Modi’s home state of Gujarat, Vedanta said earlier this month. The total investment in the project, which includes semiconductor fabrication, assembly, and testing, as well as display production, is set to reach more than $19.4 billion, according to the company.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Post your comment

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout