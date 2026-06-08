India expands nuclear arsenal to 190, deployed 12 warheads in 2026 — how it compares with Pakistan | SIPRI report

India is believed to have once again slightly expanded its nuclear arsenal in 2025, leading over Pakistan, North Korea and Israel, as per the data revealed in the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) Yearbook 2026.

SIPRI launched its annual assessment of the state of armaments, disarmament and international security on Monday, June 8.

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The key findings of SIPRI Yearbook 2026 showed that the nine nuclear-armed states — the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, China, India, Pakistan, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea) and Israel— “continued programmes to modernize and enhance their nuclear arsenals in 2025...”

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India vs Pakistan nuclear arsenals According to the report, India has a total inventory of 190 warheads as of January 2026, while Pakistan's inventory stands at 170. India also deployed 12 nuclear warheads as of January 2026, the report claimed.

The report stated, "India is believed to have once again slightly expanded its nuclear arsenal in 2025 and continued development of new types of nuclear delivery systems."

“The modernization programme is increasingly focused on developing long-range weapons capable of reaching targets throughout China, although planning also continues to be focused on India’s long-standing rivalry with Pakistan,” the report added.

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In Pakistan, the SIPRI report observed that the country continued to develop new delivery systems and accumulate fissile material (like Uranium-235 or Plutonium-239) in 2025.

This suggested that Pakistan’s “nuclear arsenal might expand over the coming decade.”

The report also made a brief mention of the conflict between India and Pakistan in May 2025. It said, “…world events—not least the outbreak of conflict between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan—are challenging nuclear deterrence logic."

Notably, India launched Operation Sindoor, a military exercise to destroy terror infrastructure in Pakistan in May 2025, in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives in April.

World’s nuclear arsenals expanded and upgraded As of January 2026, the nine nuclear powers collectively have 12,187 warheads. Of the total global inventory, as many as 9,745 were in military stockpiles for potential use.

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An estimated 4,012 of those warheads were deployed with missiles and aircraft and the rest were in central storage, SIPRI report added. Between 2100 and 2200 of the deployed warheads were kept in a state of high operational alert on ballistic missiles, it claimed.

“Nearly all of these warheads belonged to Russia or the USA, and to a lesser extent France and the UK, but China and India may now occasionally deploy a small number of warheads mounted on missiles during peacetime,” stated a press released issued by SIPRI on Monday.

Credit: SIPRI Yearbook 2026

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‘Russia, US combined share is shrinking’ The report suggested that Russia and the USA together possess around 83 per cent of all stockpiled nuclear warheads (usable warheads).

However, “This combined share is shrinking somewhat due to the growth in the world’s other nuclear arsenals,” SIPRI said.

The sizes of the Russian and US military stockpiles appear to have stayed relatively stable in 2025 but both states’ extensive modernization programmes seem likely to increase the size and diversity of their arsenals in the future, it added.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home India expands nuclear arsenal to 190, deployed 12 warheads in 2026 — how it compares with Pakistan | SIPRI report