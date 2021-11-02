MUMBAI : India is expected to send around 20 million doses of Covishield to the GAVI- and World Health Organization-led Covax alliance by the end of this year, ending the export restrictions the government had put in place since March this year.

Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientific officer, WHO, told Mint that the organization is waiting for India to send it the list of countries where it plans to export the vaccines.

“We are now encouraged by the announcement by the Indian government, the prime minister and health minister that India will start exporting doses out again, and they have already started exporting to their neighbouring countries," said Swaminathan.

“We have been told that for this year the volumes will be modest, around 20 million relatively. But starting from January, these volumes will go up significantly," she added.

Swaminathan was responding to a query during a briefing on Thursday.

Serum Institute of India (SII), which manufactures Covishield, had signed a pre-purchase advance agreement with the Covax facility to supply the AstraZeneca/Oxford and the Novavax vaccine.

However, since India decided to concentrate on its own immunization drive, the government stopped SII from exporting any vaccine doses through Covax.

Though the Covovax/Novavax vaccine is still under the WHO’s regulatory scrutiny, Swaminathan said hopefully the supply of Covishield doses will start resuming.

On Monday, Indonesia announced emergency approval to the SII/Novavax vaccine, paving way for its supply to the country.

SII is expected to manufacture 1 billion doses of the Covovax vaccine (like the AstraZeneca vaccine) for supply to low- and middle-income countries by the end of 2022.

At the recent G20 meeting in Rome, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India could manufacture up to 5 billion doses of covid-19 jabs by the end of 2022.

India has the largest vaccine manufacturing capacity in the world and was seen as a key player in supplying vaccines to several low- and middle-income countries.

SII’s agreement with Covax was seen as India wielding its soft power during the pandemic. However, owing to pressure from opposition parties, the Modi government decided to concentrate on ramping up domestic vaccination.

The global shortfall was filled by China, which till date has managed to supply close to 3 billion doses of the covid-19 jabs to more than 50 countries across Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Earlier last month, the Indian government resumed regional exports of Covishield vaccines to Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Myanmar.

In the next few months there are at least three vaccine candidates (Johnson & Johnson/Biological E, Gennova, and Biological E) which are expected to seek regulatory approval, which could ease up the supply bottlenecks, said people aware of the development to Mint.

