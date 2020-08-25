India is expected to send personnel from its Army, Navy and Air Force to take part in a multilateral war game in Russia next month, the first such participation in a military drill after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, two people familiar with the matter said.

China, Pakistan and a number of other member nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) are also expected to participate in the Kavkaz 2020 strategic command-post exercise, one of the two people cited above said.

Around 150 Indian Army soldiers, 45 Indian Air Force personnel and a number of Navy officers are expected to form the Indian contingent that will participate in the exercise scheduled to be held in the Astrakhan region in southern Russia from 15-26 September, the person cited above said. This follows India sending a tri-services contingent to participate in the Victory Day Parade in Moscow to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

The invite for the exercise in Astrakhan comes at a time when India and China are locked in a bitter border row in eastern Ladakh. Indian and Chinese troops have been engaged in a standoff in several areas along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. Both India and China are members of the SCO, a regional grouping led by China and Russia. On its part, Russia has said that India and China should resolve the border dispute through talks and that a “constructive" relationship between the two countries was important for regional stability.

The SCO, seen as a counterweight to NATO, has emerged as one of the largest trans-regional international organisations which accounts for almost 44 % of the world population stretching from the Arctic Ocean to the Indian Ocean and from the Pacific Ocean to the Baltic Sea. India and Pakistan became members of SCO in 2017.





