The invite for the exercise in Astrakhan comes at a time when India and China are locked in a bitter border row in eastern Ladakh. Indian and Chinese troops have been engaged in a standoff in several areas along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. Both India and China are members of the SCO, a regional grouping led by China and Russia. On its part, Russia has said that India and China should resolve the border dispute through talks and that a “constructive" relationship between the two countries was important for regional stability.