India expects action against the culprits involved in last year's attacks on its high commission in London and consulate in San Francisco, said Jaishankar.

"This is not freedom of speech but a misuse of it. We hope that action will be taken against those who attacked Indian missions," he told the media conclave.

This came after last year's attacks on the Indian high commission in London and consulate in San Francisco as well as those involved in threatening the Indian diplomats in Canada.

Jaishankar said India had to suspend the issuance of visas in Canada as its diplomats were repeatedly "threatened and intimidated in many ways" and we "got very little comfort from the Canadian system that time".

"We reached a stage when as a minister, I could not risk exposing the diplomats to the kind of violence which was very clearly prevalent in Canada at that time. That part of it has been rectified. Today, our visa operations are pretty much normal," Jaishankar added.

Last September, India temporarily suspended the issuance of visas to Canadian citizens, a move that came days after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleges a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The visa services were resumed several weeks later.

"In the UK, we saw our high commission being attacked by mobs and honestly we did not get the kind of protection that we expected to get. Things have improved in the UK. We find today a much firmer response in Australia and in the US," the EAM said as quoted by PTI.

"If a receiving state does not investigate and take action against someone who attacks our embassy and consulates, there is a message in it. I do not think it is good for any of these countries to send that kind of message for their own reputation," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

