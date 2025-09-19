India expects Saudi Arabia to consider ‘mutual interests’ after Riyadh signs defence pact with Pakistan

India on Friday, September 19, said it expects Saudi Arabia to keep in mind “mutual interests and sensitivities” as New Delhi underlined how the strategic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia has deepened over the years after Riyadh signed a strategic defence pact with Pakistan.

The defence pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed agreement that “any aggression against either of the two countries shall be considered as an aggression against both”.

In its first statement, External Affairs Minister Randhir Jaiswal said, “India and Saudi Arabia have a wide-ranging strategic partnership that has deepened considerably in the last few years.”

“We expect that our strategic partnership will keep in mind mutual interests and sensitivities,” the MEA spokesperson said at his weekly media briefing, adding, “Apart from that you must have seen our statement on the mutual defence pact. I would draw your attention to it.”

“Recently we had a telecon between the Emir of Qatar and our Prime Minister. We also have regular consultations with the UAE. The Minister of State for foreign relations was here and our Foreign Secretary met and discussed all that encompasses India-UAE ties and very expansive ties. So these conversations continue to happen…” he said.

Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, September 17, signed the 'Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement'. As per their agreement, the two countries pledged that any aggression against either nation would be treated as an attack on both.

The agreement was inked during a state visit by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Riyadh at the invitation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Following the visit of the Pakistani prime minister to Saudi Arabia, a joint statement highlighted that “building on the historic partnership extending for nearly eight decades” and “based on the bonds of brotherhood and Islamic solidarity, as well as shared strategic interests and close defence cooperation between the two countries, HRH the Crown Prince and the Pakistani prime minister signed a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement.”

