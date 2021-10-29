NEW DELHI : As part of green energy push, India’s power ministry has fast-tracked the process of creating electricity transmission capacity to help solar and wind power reach from one part of the country to another.

“As one more step in the series of major reforms being carried out in the power sector under the direction of Union power minister, R.K. Singh, ministry of power has revised the terms of reference of National Committee on Transmission (NCT) to fast-track Inter State Transmission System (ISTS) planning and approval process," the Union power ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

India’s non-fossil fuel based capacity is on track to surpass the 40% target under its nationally determined contribution (NDC). According to the government, India has already reached 38.5% of its installed power capacity from non-fossil fuels and this will go up to 66% by 2030. Also, India has already reached an emission reduction of 28%.

“Our country has pledged at COP-21 in Paris to reduce its carbon footprint by 33-35% from its 2005 levels by 2030 and meet 40% of its electricity needs from non-fossil fuel sources by then. As part of energy transition goal, India has set a target of 450 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030," the statement said.

“Unlike conventional electricity generation, which has a long gestation period, renewable energy generation needs about 18 months for commissioning, while transmission system needs 18-24 months for commissioning. Accordingly, the need for fast-tracking the transmission planning and approval process was felt so as to minimize the mismatch between ISTS commissioning and RE commissioning," the statement added.

According to the Central Electricity Authority, by 2030, the country’s power requirement would be 817GW, more than half of which would be clean energy, and 280GW would be from solar energy alone.

“For enabling growth of renewable energy (RE) capacity, areas that have high solar/wind energy potential, as identified by ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE), need to be connected to ISTS, so that RE capacity can come up there," the statement said.

US special presidential envoy for climate (SPEC) John Kerry recently cautioned about the ‘serious headwinds’ ahead for solar given that electricity is produced intermittently from clean energy sources such as solar and wind.

In his address at the fourth general assembly of International Solar Alliance (ISA) on Wednesday, Kerry said, “India is a red-hot investment my friends, a red-hot investment destination for solar power and that can be true for very single member of the ISA. Still, there are serious headwinds ahead for Solar’s rise. Already leading countries deploying solar power from India to the US are seeing the need for energy storage to balance the intermittency of renewable energy."

As part of India’s green energy push, the government is also working on an energy storage policy for large-scale integration of renewable energy into the country’s power system. Large storages can help keep India’s power grids stable. Also, there is a growing traction for hydropower projects among Indian clean energy majors, with the plan being put in pay-to-use cheap green power during off-peak hours to raise water to a height and then release it into a lower reservoir to generate electricity.

“At present, all ISTS systems are approved by ministry of power based on recommendation of NCT. To expedite approval of ISTS, powers to approve ISTS projects costing up to ₹500 crore have been delegated. Now, the proposal of expansion of ISTS up to ₹100 crore will be approved by CTU and the proposal costing between ₹100 crore and ₹500 crore will be approved by NCT. Ministry of power will approve proposals costing more than ₹500 crore," the power ministry statement said.

“In the ISTS planning and approval process, there were two regional committees namely Regional Power Committee (RPC) and Regional Power Committee (Transmission Planning) (RPC-TP) which had to be consulted separately, which delayed the process of planning and approval of ISTS. In order to avoid duplication in regional consultation and to reduce the time taken for planning process, RPC-TP has been dissolved and terms of reference of RPC are being modified to facilitate regional consultation in ISTS planning and approval process. It has been provided that CTU after consulting RPC shall submit the proposal for expansion of Inter State Transmission System to the NCT for their consideration. For proposal up to ₹500 crores, prior consultation with RPC would not be required," the statement added.

