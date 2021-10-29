India expedites creation of green energy transmission capacity

In his address at the fourth general assembly of International Solar Alliance (ISA) on Wednesday, Kerry said, “India is a red-hot investment my friends, a red-hot investment destination for solar power and that can be true for very single member of the ISA. Still, there are serious headwinds ahead for Solar’s rise. Already leading countries deploying solar power from India to the US are seeing the need for energy storage to balance the intermittency of renewable energy."

