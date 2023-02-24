India explains why it abstained from voting on UNGA resolution on Ukraine war
- The non-binding resolution demanded that Russia immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine completes a year on Friday, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution calling for an end to the war in Ukraine. Like, all other international resolutions on the issue India again abstained saying that the move wasn’t enough to achieve the goal of lasting peace.
