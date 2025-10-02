India explores carbon credit deals with Singapore, Sweden and South Korea after deal with Japan
Summary
India looks to strike carbon credit deals with Singapore, Sweden, and South Korea after Japan pact, eyeing tech, finance, and strategic gains under Paris Agreement.
India is in talks with Singapore, Sweden, and South Korea to set up bilateral carbon crediting arrangements similar to the one it signed with Japan in August, said two government officials.
