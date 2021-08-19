India exploring mini trade deals with Australia, UK: Piyush Goyal

Trade minister said the government this time around is trying to ensure FTAs are fairly and equitably crafted bringing in more elements of reciprocity. “But at the same time I hope you do appreciate that FTAs can’t be one way traffic. We will also have to open our markets to others if we want a larger pie in their markets. And therefore my appeal and request to all of you is to also identify areas where we have the confidence that we can withstand competition. If we get a fair bit of understanding of which are the sectors we need to negotiate with each country and which are the sectors where we have the ability to compete with them and open up for them, then we can get FTAs sorted out fairly quickly," he added.