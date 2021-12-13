NEW DELHI: India exported defence equipment worth ₹8,434.84 crore in 2020-21 compared to ₹1,940.64 crore in 2014-15, the Ministry of Defence said in reply to a question in Parliament on Monday.

The steps taken by the Modi government to boost defence exports include rescinding a section of the Special Chemicals, Organisms, Materials, Equipment and Technologies (SCOMET) list that will allow easier exports, the opening of an online portal for receiving and processing export authorisation permission, allowing the legitimate export of parts and components of small arms and body armour for civil use after prior consultation with the Indian foreign ministry and delegating powers to defence public sector units to explore export opportunities and participation in global tenders.

The creation of a separate office in the Department of Defence Production to co-ordinate and follow up on export-related action including enquiries received from various countries, sharing the leads with private sector and public sector companies and facilitate exports and a scheme to provide financial support to Defence Attaches for taking up actions for promoting exports of India made defence products both of public and private sector in the countries to which they are attached are some of the other measures, the statement said.

India is one of the major arms importing countries in the world. To lessen India's dependence on foreign-sourced arms and armaments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged Indian companies to take on the production of military hardware. Last year, he set Indian companies a target of $ 5 billion dollars in exports by 2025.

Among the steps taken by the government to boost domestic hardware production was the revision of the 2016 Defence Procurement Policy into the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020, the ministry said in response to a second question in parliament.

“In order to promote indigenous design and development of defence equipment ‘Buy {Indian-IDDM (Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured)}’ category has been accorded top most priority for procurement of capital equipment," it said.

“The Ministry of Defence has notified two ‘Positive indigenisation lists’ of a total of 209 items for which there would be an embargo on the import beyond the timeline indicated against them. This is a big step towards self-reliance in defence,’ it said.

“This would offer a great opportunity to the Indian defence industry to manufacture these items using their own design and development capabilities to meet the requirements of the Armed Forces," the government in its response said.

Other steps taken by the government include enhancing Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Defence Sector up to 74% through the automatic route for companies seeking new defence industrial license and up to 100% by government route wherever it is likely to result in access to modern technology or for other reasons to be recorded, the statement said.

The government has also approved enhanced delegation of financial powers under capital procurement to levels below Vice-Chief of Armed Forces in February 2021.

An innovation ecosystem for Defence titled Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) was launched in April 2018.

“iDEX is aims at the creation of an ecosystem to foster innovation and technology development in Defence and Aerospace by engaging Industries including MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) start-ups, individual innovators, R&D (research and development) institutes and academia and provide them grants/funding and other support to carry out R&D which has potential for future adoption for Indian defence and aerospace needs," the statement added.

