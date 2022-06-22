India exported nearly 30 lakh tonnes of wheat in 2022: Govt

India exported nearly 30 lakh tonnes of wheat in 2022: Govt1 min read . 09:27 PM IST
- India has exported a total of 29.70 lakh tonnes of wheat till June 14 of the current fiscal, while wheat flour exports were at 2.59 lakh tonnes in the same period.
The Union government has exported nearly 30 lakh tonnes of wheat in 2022 so far and is mulling requests from some countries for the supply of the grain, the government said on 22 June.
Responding on the issue of plans to ban wheat flour (atta) export, Food Secretary Sudhansu Pandey said the government is monitoring the situation and would take steps at appropriate time.
Earlier on 13 May, the government suspended wheat export to ensure domestic availability and check price rise. However, the government had said it would allow wheat export to other nations on a case to case basis.
"Requests have come from several countries, they are under consideration," Joint Secretary in the Food Ministry Partha S Das told reporters. Though he did not divulge the names of countries that have made requests for Indian wheat.
Das, meanwhile, agreed that some quantities have been approved for a few countries, including Bangladesh, where 1.5 lakh tonnes of wheat has been exported.
Adding more, he said, India has exported a total of 29.70 lakh tonnes of wheat till June 14 of the current fiscal, while wheat flour exports were at 2.59 lakh tonnes in the same period.
On ration card portability under the One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) scheme, the Secretary said it has been implemented across India now with Assam being the last state to implement the scheme.
With inputs from PTI.
