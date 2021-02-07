India is set to fulfil 70% of the world's coronavirus vaccine needs, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, adding that two vaccines are currently being exported to 14 countries.

Speaking at the inauguration of a private medical college, Shah said: "India is set to fulfil 70% of the world's coronavirus vaccine needs. Two vaccines are being exported to 14 countries."

He stated that 55 lakh people in the country have been given Covid-19 vaccine in the last 21 days and the Centre is working to expedite vaccination process. According to him, four more anti-Covid vaccines are in the pipeline.

"India's line of treatment during the pandemic is being followed by 170-odd countries in the world," he said.

"The big difference in the fight against Covid-19 was that in India, the central government, the state governments, doctors, health workers and 130 crore people together handled the situation, unlike other countries," Shah added.

"Our (Covid-19) death rate is low and our recovery rate is the best," he said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepared the country to handle the situation. He said that the Modi government has worked to upgrade the health infrastructure in the country in the last six-and-a-half years.

"Through Janata Curfew, he prepared people for the lockdown," Shah said.

During the pandemic, the health infrastructure was improved at a rocket-speed, the minister said.

"World's largest vaccination programme was launched in India. Two vaccines have been rolled out and four more are in the pipeline," he said.









