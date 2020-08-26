India exports only 1 pc of wheat, pulses and fruits, says parliamentary panel

NEW DELHI : India exports only one per cent of its agri products like wheat, pulses and fruits, according to a parliamentary standing committee report presented on Wednesday to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

It called for upgrading agri infrastructure, improving efficiency levels in the supply chain and putting emphasis on value addition.

It called for upgrading agri infrastructure, improving efficiency levels in the supply chain and putting emphasis on value addition.

The 154th report of the standing committee on export of agricultural and marine products, plantation crops, turmeric and coir products also recommended proactive efforts to explore new markets like Egypt, Mexico, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines.

It said India exports only 0.2 per cent of its wheat, 1.2 per cent of pulses and 1.3 per cent of fruits.

Chairman of the committee Vijayasai Reddy said the country exports only 10 per cent of its tea production.

"There are not many brands from India. In the world market, Indian tea brands should be promoted so that they can gain a competitive advantage," he said.

Besides, the committee called for research and product development to improve the quality and yield of marine products.

