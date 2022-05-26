The procurement of wheat in Rabi Market Season (RMS) 2022-23 has been 180 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) compared to 400 LMT last year in RMS 2021-22 (i.e. 45 per cent). This is due to the fact that the farmer got a better price than MSP in the open market, as confirmed by market survey reports and field offices, even without visiting the Mandi at most places. This is also evident from the fact that procurement on May 16, 2022 and May 17, 2022 has been merely 31,349 MT and 27,876 MT respectively compared to 3,80,200 MT and 1,46,782 MT respectively in the previous year on the same days (i.e. only 8.2 per cent and 19 per cent).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}