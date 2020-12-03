India expressed concerns to China over the building of dam across Brahmaputra

On Thursday, Srivastava said India and Australia had exchanged views on “regional and global developments as well as current issues of concern." This was in response to a question on a phone call between the foreign ministers of India and Australia earlier this week. It comes amid a major diplomatic spat between China and Australia. Analysts have said that that China’s belligerence towards countries like India and Australia and others in the region were discussed during the telephone as is evident from the phrasing of the sentence – “We (India and Australia) exchange views on regional and global developments as well as current issues of concern."