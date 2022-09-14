Earlier on 12 September, the US Department of States said that the United States foreign military sales worth $450 million for the upgrade of the F-16 fighter jets to Pakistan were part of the country's long-standing policy.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 14 while speaking with US counterpart Lloyd Austin expressed India's concern over recent US decision to provide sustenance package for Pakistan's F-16 fleet.
Taking to Twitter, Rajnath Singh wrote, "I conveyed India’s concern at the recent US decision to provide sustenance package for Pakistan’s F-16 fleet. Look forward to continuing dialogue with Secretary Austin to further consolidating India-US partnership."
However, in 2018, Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump had suspended about $2 billion in security aid to Islamabad for failing to clamp down on the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani Network terror groups and dismantle their safe havens in the country.
Apart from this, Singh and Austin discussed ways to strengthen technological and industrial collaboration and also explore cooperation in emerging and critical technologies.
