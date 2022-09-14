Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Rajnath Singh expresses concern on US decision to provide sustenance package for Pakistan's F-16 fleet

Rajnath Singh expresses concern on US decision to provide sustenance package for Pakistan's F-16 fleet

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (File Photo: PTI)
1 min read . 07:05 PM ISTLivemint

  • Earlier on 12 September, the US Department of States said that the United States foreign military sales worth $450 million for the upgrade of the F-16 fighter jets to Pakistan were part of the country's long-standing policy.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 14 while speaking with US counterpart Lloyd Austin expressed India's concern over recent US decision to provide sustenance package for Pakistan's F-16 fleet.

Taking to Twitter, Rajnath Singh wrote, "I conveyed India’s concern at the recent US decision to provide sustenance package for Pakistan’s F-16 fleet. Look forward to continuing dialogue with Secretary Austin to further consolidating India-US partnership."

Earlier on 12 September, the US Department of States said that the United States foreign military sales worth $450 million for the upgrade of the F-16 fighter jets to Pakistan were part of the country's long-standing policy.

ALSO READ: US approves $450 million F-16 fleet sustainment programme to Pakistan

It also downplayed the funding that attracted India's strong objections and stressed the jets after the proposed upgrades will support Pakistan's "sustained action against all terrorist groups".

Experts cite the real reason for the US providing this package lies within the Rawalpindi Headquarters and with Army Chief Gen Qamar Jawed Bajwa.

Following the US decision to provide $450 million F-16 fighter support to Pakistan, India had expressed its displeasure through diplomatic channels to Washington.

However, in 2018, Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump had suspended about $2 billion in security aid to Islamabad for failing to clamp down on the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani Network terror groups and dismantle their safe havens in the country.

Apart from this, Singh and Austin discussed ways to strengthen technological and industrial collaboration and also explore cooperation in emerging and critical technologies.

