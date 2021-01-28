OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India extends ban on international flights till 28 February
Photo: iStock
Photo: iStock

India extends ban on international flights till 28 February

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2021, 07:18 PM IST Rhik Kundu

  • Dedicated cargo flights and those specifically allowed by the civil aviation regulator such as flights under the bilateral air bubble pacts with select countries will continue to operate, DGCA said
  • India currently has bilateral air bubble agreement with about 24 countries

New Delhi: The Indian government has extended the ban on international commercial flights till 28 February, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a circular on Thursday. The ban on scheduled overseas flights was to end on 31 January after a ten-month gap.

Dedicated cargo flights and those specifically allowed by the civil aviation regulator such as flights under the bilateral air bubble pacts with select countries will continue to operate, the civil aviation watchdog said. A bilateral air bubble is a mechanism to resume flights between India and other nations with preconditions during the pandemic.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Photo: Bloomberg

Sundaram Asset Management acquires Principal Asset Management for 338.5 crore

1 min read . 09:13 PM IST
The Assam Assembly recently passed the Micro Finance Institutions (MFI) Bill, 2020.

Microfinance loan waiver talks in Assam, West Bengal may impact MFIs

2 min read . 09:07 PM IST
The closed sign of a former restaurant is displayed at a shopping center

COVID-19 pummels US economy in 2020; performance weakest in 74 years

3 min read . 08:58 PM IST
Byju Raveendran, founder and CEO of Byju’s

We want to define the future of learning: Byju Raveendran

2 min read . 08:44 PM IST

"International scheduled flights may be allowed on select routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis," the DGCA circular added.

India currently has bilateral air bubble agreement with about 24 countries, which include countries like Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Kenya, Kuwait, Maldives, Nepal, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Rwanda, Tanzania, Ukraine, the UAE, UK, and the US.

The government is also likely to get into similar agreements with Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia in the coming weeks.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout