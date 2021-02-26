OPEN APP
India extends ban on international flights till 31 March
Passenger comes out after landing from a United Kingdom flight at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai
Passenger comes out after landing from a United Kingdom flight at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai

India extends ban on international flights till 31 March

1 min read . Updated: 26 Feb 2021, 07:19 PM IST Rhik Kundu

  • Dedicated cargo flights and flights under the bilateral air bubble pacts with select countries will continue to operate, the civil aviation watchdog said
  • A bilateral air bubble is a mechanism to resume flights between India and other nations with preconditions during the pandemic

New Delhi: The Indian government has extended the ban on international commercial flights till 31 March, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a circular on Friday. The ban on scheduled overseas flights was to end on 28 February after an eleven-month gap.

Dedicated cargo flights and flights under the bilateral air bubble pacts with select countries will continue to operate, the civil aviation watchdog said.

A bilateral air bubble is a mechanism to resume flights between India and other nations with preconditions during the pandemic.

India currently has bilateral air bubble agreement with about 27 countries, which include countries like Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Kenya, Kuwait, Maldives, Nepal, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Rwanda, Seychelles, Tanzania, Ukraine, the UAE, the UK, Uzbekistan and the US.

