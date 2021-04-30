OPEN APP
India has extended suspension of scheduled international flights till May 31, 2021. The restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.

Vande Bharat Mission and scheduled flights under the travel bubbles India so far created will continue.

However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on select routes by the competent authority on case to case basis.

Scheduled international flights were suspended on March 23, 2020.

More details awaited

