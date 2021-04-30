India extends ban on international flights till end of next month

Flight restrictions shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.

India has extended suspension of scheduled international flights till May 31, 2021. The restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.

However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on select routes by the competent authority on case to case basis.

Scheduled international flights were suspended on March 23, 2020.

More details awaited

