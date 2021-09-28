Amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Director-General of Civil Aviation on Tuesday extended the suspension on scheduled international commercial passenger flights till October 31, 2021, said a circular by the office of DGCA.

However, the restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA, the circular further added.

Also, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis, the Indian regulatory body said.

"In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 31st October, 2021. This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA," the notice reads.

Last month, the DGCA had extended the suspension on scheduled international commercial passenger flights till 30 September.

Meanwhile, the number of new Covid-19 cases was recorded at below 20,000 (18,795) in the country after 201 days today, taking India's caseload to 3,36,97,581, while the number of active cases declined to 2,92,206, the lowest in 192 days.

As many as 18,795 fresh Covid-19 cases were registered in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 4,47,373 with 179 more fatalities, the lowest in 193 days, , according to the Union health ministry.

The number of daily fatalities was recorded at 154 on March 19.

The number of active cases has declined to 2,92,206, accounting for 0.87 per cent of the total number of cases -- the lowest since March 2020 -- while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.81 per cent, the highest since March last year, the ministry said.

A decrease of 7,414 cases was recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 daily cases are being reported in the country for 93 consecutive days now, the ministry said.

Also, 13,21,780 tests were conducted to detect the infection on Monday, taking the total number of such tests conducted so far in the country to 56,57,30,031.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.42 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 29 days.

