India extends Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen’s residency permit after heartfelt appeal to Amit Shah

The Indian govt has extended the residence permit of exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen after the controversial writer’s heartfelt public appeal to Home Minister Amit Shah to allow her to continue living in the country, which has been her second home for the last 20 years.

Published22 Oct 2024, 02:41 PM IST
The Indian government has extended the residence permit of exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen after the controversial writer’s heartfelt public appeal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to allow her to continue living in the country, which has been her second home for the last 20 years.

Indicating positive developments regarding the renewal of her India residency permit, the Bangladeshi author on October 22 thanked Amit Shah.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Nasreen posted,” @AmitShah 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏A world of thanks.🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏.” The post was peppered with folded-hands emoji, indicating her gratefulness to the Indian home minister.

Earlier on Monday, the exiled Bangladeshi author made a public appeal to the Indian government to allow her to continue living in the country, adding that she lives in India because she loves this great country.

 

"@AmitShah Dear AmitShahji🙏Namaskar. I live in India because I love this great country. It has been my 2nd home for the last 20yrs. But MHA has not been extending my residence permit since July22. I'm so worried. I would be so grateful to you if you let me stay. Warm regards.🙏”

Nasreen, a vocal critic of religious extremism and an advocate for women's rights has been living in exile since 1994, following multiple fatwas from Islamist fundamentalists in Bangladesh due to her controversial writings.

She gained global attention by the beginning of the 1990s owing to her essays and novels with feminist views and criticism of what she characterises as all "misogynistic" religions.

 

Her novel Lajja (1993) and autobiography Amar Meyebela (1998)—which highlight gender inequality and criticise communalism—have been banned in Bangladesh.

After her exile from Bangladesh in 1994, Nasreen spent the first 10 years in Sweden, Germany, France and the US. She returned to Kolkata in 2004, where she lived until 2007. When she was forced to leave West Bengal in November 2007, she moved to Delhi and lived under house arrest for three months. She left India for the US in 2008 but later returned to Delhi.

First Published:22 Oct 2024, 02:41 PM IST
