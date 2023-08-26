India extends curbs on rice exports with 20% duty on parboiled variety3 min read 26 Aug 2023, 09:25 AM IST
India implements a 20% export duty on parboiled rice to stabilise prices and bolster domestic inventory.
India has implemented a 20% export duty on parboiled rice, as confirmed by a notification from the finance ministry on Friday. This action comes in the wake of an earlier prohibition on shipping non-basmati white rice and broken rice, which were respectively announced in September 2022 and the preceding month, a response to the surging prices of this dietary staple.