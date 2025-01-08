India extends ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's visa amid extradition call

India has extended the visa of ousted Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina amid extradition calls, while authorities denied claims of her being granted asylum.

India has extended the visa of ousted Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina amid growing calls for extradition. A second arrest warrant was issued earlier this week over allegations of enforced disappearances, and Dhaka has also revoked the passport of the former PM.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the Home Ministry was required to sign off on the visa extension through the local Foreigners Regional Registration Office. Authorities however dismissed claims that the former leader had been granted ‘asylum’ in the country. Sources also reminded that India did not have a specific law for dealing with refugees and matters such as asylum.

Sheikh Hasina had fled to India in early August after a massive student-led protest toppled her regime of 16 years. She currently faces several court cases related to fatalities during her rule — including accusations of crimes against humanity. India's decision on the extradition request will depend on various factors, including legal obligations, diplomatic relations, and humanitarian concerns.