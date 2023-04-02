Home / News / India /  India extends export curbs on petrol, diesel
Back

MUMBAI : India has extended restrictions on the export of diesel and gasoline, the government said in a notification, as New Delhi tries to ensure the availability of refined fuels for the domestic market.

The government had imposed the curbs on gasoline and gasoil exports through the end of the financial year on Friday.

The latest notification, issued late on Saturday, did not specify how long the curbs would remain in the place.

It asked refiners to commit to selling 50% of their annual volume of gasoline exports and 30% of their diesel exports in the domestic market.

The extension may discourage some Indian refiners, mainly non-state companies, from buying Russian fuel for re-export to other countries, including to European importers that have stopped purchases of refined products from Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine.

New Delhi last year imposed the rare restrictions after non-state refiners Reliance Industries and Nayara Energy, key Indian buyers of discounted Russian supplies, began reaping substantial profits by aggressively boosting fuel exports instead of increasing domestic sales.

That forced state refiners to fill the void and meet demand at home by selling fuel at lower, government-capped prices.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout