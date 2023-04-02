India extends export curbs on petrol, diesel1 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 01:24 PM IST
- The extension may discourage some Indian refiners, mainly non-state companies, from buying Russian fuel for re-export to other countries, including to European importers t
MUMBAI : India has extended restrictions on the export of diesel and gasoline, the government said in a notification, as New Delhi tries to ensure the availability of refined fuels for the domestic market.
