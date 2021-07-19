India extends help to Indonesia amid rising covid-19 cases

This marks the first time India has dispatched medical aid abroad since the country recovered from a brutal second wave of covid-19 infections in April-May that saw its overall death toll shoot past 400,000 mark. India’s second wave of infections was also fuelled by the delta variant that resulted in an acute shortage of oxygen across the country. More than 50 countries had pitched in with oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders and other medical equipment besides drugs, liquid medical oxygen supplies and tanks to transport the oxygen to hospitals to help India curb its shortages. In May, Indonesia had supplied India with oxygen concentrators to help ease the situation.