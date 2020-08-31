India extends international flights suspension till 30 September

India has bilateral air bubbles in place with countries such as the US, the UK, France, Germany, UAE, Qatar and Maldives. India is in also talks with 13 countries for resumption of flights under air bubbles, including Australia, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Nigeria, Bahrain, Israel, Kenya, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. A bilateral air bubble is a mechanism to resume international flights between India and other countries with preconditions, which regulate movement in view of the covid-19 pandemic.