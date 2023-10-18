India extends sugar export curbs beyond October
India introduced a quota system in 2022-23 and limited sugar exports to about 6 million tonne after late rains cut production
New Delhi: The Indian government on Wednesday extended export curbs on sugar beyond 31 October, to ensure adequate domestic supplies amid higher demand and output concerns in major producing states following the weakest monsoon season in five years.
Next Story
₹1,185.050.49%
₹241.85-2.46%
₹630.81.08%
₹134.95-3.15%
₹2,131.75-1.11%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message