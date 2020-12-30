OPEN APP
India extends UK flights ban till 7 January
India extends UK flights ban till 7 January

1 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2020, 11:22 AM IST Rhik Kundu

  • Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the Indian government has extended the temporary suspension of flights to the UK till 7 January
  • The government will soon announce a schedule for strictly regulated resumption thereafter

NEW DELHI: The Indian government has extended the temporary suspension of flights to the UK till 7 January, aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.

"Decision has been taken to extend the temporary suspension of flights to & from the UK till 7 January 2021," Puri said on social media platform Twitter.

"Thereafter strictly regulated resumption will take place for which details will be announced shortly," he added.

The Indian government had last week suspended flights to and from the UK till 31 December to prevent the spread of a new strain of the coronavirus that is considered to be 70% more infectious.

The government’s decision is likely influenced by six Indian passengers who on their return from the UK tested positive for the new virus strain recently.

