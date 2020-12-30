India extends UK flights ban till 7 January

NEW DELHI: The Indian government has extended the temporary suspension of flights to the UK till 7 January, aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.
NEW DELHI: The Indian government has extended the temporary suspension of flights to the UK till 7 January, aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.
"Decision has been taken to extend the temporary suspension of flights to & from the UK till 7 January 2021," Puri said on social media platform Twitter.
1 min read . 01:51 PM IST
3 min read . 01:24 PM IST
1 min read . 01:13 PM IST
3 min read . 12:58 PM IST
"Decision has been taken to extend the temporary suspension of flights to & from the UK till 7 January 2021," Puri said on social media platform Twitter.
1 min read . 01:51 PM IST
3 min read . 01:24 PM IST
1 min read . 01:13 PM IST
3 min read . 12:58 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
"Thereafter strictly regulated resumption will take place for which details will be announced shortly," he added.
The Indian government had last week suspended flights to and from the UK till 31 December to prevent the spread of a new strain of the coronavirus that is considered to be 70% more infectious.
The government’s decision is likely influenced by six Indian passengers who on their return from the UK tested positive for the new virus strain recently.