Home >News >India >India eyeing 1 bn digital transactions a day: Amitabh Kant
Amitabh Kant, chief executive officer, NITI Aayog.
Amitabh Kant, chief executive officer, NITI Aayog.

India eyeing 1 bn digital transactions a day: Amitabh Kant

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jun 2020, 10:30 PM IST Shayan Ghosh

Amitabh Kant said the government has been building the infrastructure investments needed to ensure financial inclusion and promote digitization

India is targeting a billion digital transactions per day to bring more people under the sweep of such modes of payments, said Amitabh Kant, chief executive of government think-tank NITI Aayog, on Friday. “From three billion transactions in a month we are targeting a billion transactions per day and we are pushing for it." Kant was speaking via video-conference at Confederation of Indian Industry’s fintech and digitization seminar.

Data from the Reserve Bank of India showed that while the total volume of digital payments reached 3 billion in March, it declined to 2.36 billion in April. This was because e-commerce portals stopped taking orders Andacollo customer spending at large retail outlets dropped as the nation went into a lockdown.

Kant said the government has been building the infrastructure investments needed to ensure financial inclusion and promote digitization. India had hitherto remained a cash-driven economy but is now transitioning into a formal economy, defined by access to bank accounts and formal means of financial services, he said.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout