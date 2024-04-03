News
India eyes gas network spanning South Asian neighbours
Summary
- With the North-East Gas Grid (NEGG) expected to be connected to the national gas grid in the next two months, India is looking to extend the network and integrate it with the gas grids of Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan.
New Delhi: One giant gas grid led by India and spanning Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar may be a reality in the near future, transporting the clean-burning fuel across borders to homes, factories and industrial enterprises across South Asia.
