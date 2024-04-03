India eyes gas network spanning South Asian neighbours

Harsh V. Pant, vice president, studies and foreign policy at Observer Research Foundation said: "Several concerns are being raised that South Asia is one of the least interconnected regions. In the past few years, India has taken up several initiatives to improve the connectivity as seen in the push for power grid connectivity with other South Asian countries. Gas grid connectivity across the region may be instrumental in bringing together the countries. Such an initiative serves India's interests at multiple levels," Pant said.