India eyes key supply-chain role as firms shift from China: FM Sitharaman

More than half of the world’s low-income countries are at high risk of debt distress or are already in it, and several have defaulted. But despite the G-20 largest economies having agreed in 2020 to a plan called the Common Framework to smooth the process of restructuring loans that governments could no longer afford to service or repay, not a single nation has actually gotten relief under it so far.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}