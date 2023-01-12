India eyes power transmission link with Thailand via Myanmar

NEW DELHI :India and Myanmar are in talks to upgrade their power transmission connectivity which may be extended further to Thailand, two officials aware of the matter said, as part of India’s larger plan to interconnect the national power grids of various south Asian countries.
NEW DELHI :India and Myanmar are in talks to upgrade their power transmission connectivity which may be extended further to Thailand, two officials aware of the matter said, as part of India’s larger plan to interconnect the national power grids of various south Asian countries.
Officials from India and Myanmar met to discuss the matter a month ago, and an Indian technical team may visit Myanmar soon, the officials cited above said on the condition of anonymity.
“We have cordial relations with Myanmar and talks also have been positive so far. The plan is to allow Myanmar to procure power from certain points in India. A technical team is scheduled to visit Myanmar going ahead," said one of officials mentioned above, both of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity.
The second official said a preliminary report for the high-capacity link has already been prepared. “It will be extended to Thailand. India is ready to construct the whole interconnection project," the official added.
Queries sent to the ministries of power and external affairs, and the embassies of Myanmar and Thailand in New Delhi remained unanswered till press time.
Talks to speed up the upgradation of the Myanmar link comes after severe power outages in the country last year. Thailand, too, faced serious challenges against the backdrop of high international prices of liquified natural gas (LNG) following the Ukraine conflict. Thailand depends on LNG for about 55% of its power generation.
The focus on linking the power grids is part of India’s Act East policy, with the country trying to improve its economic ties with Southeast Asian countries and counter China’s influence.
In South Asia, India is establishing connectivity with national grids of neighbouring countries. Under the Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal (BBIN) sub-regional initiative, India has set up connectivity with all the member nations.
India and Sri Lanka also have plans for an overhead transmission line between them. On 10 January, Mint had reported that India and Sri Lanka are planning bilateral talks at the “highest level" for the transmission link.
The India-Myanmar-Thailand interconnection plan is also in line with the One World One Sun One Grid (OSOWOG) programme under the International Solar Alliance. Under the plan, the Indian grid would be linked to those of the Middle East, South Asia and Southeast Asia to form a common grid.
