Even as the government is looking at an assured market for covid-19 vaccines by allocating Rs35,000 crore for vaccination in the union budget 2021-22, the research and development of other vaccines in the country remains underfunded. Scientists hold that covid-19 vaccination budget is a short-term solution to the pandemic, while there are several diseases for which vaccines have to be developed.

“The government is just trying to have an assured market by incentivizing companies to produce covid-19 vaccines. Overall, it is good that there is an allocation for vaccines for at least one infectious agent, but there is a lot more needed for direct research funding and not just purchase," said noted Indian scientist Dr Gagandeep Kang, the vice chair, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), a global non-profit aiding vaccine development platform for the covid-19 pandemic, and professor at the Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, Tamil Nadu. She added that among of fields of scientific endeavour in India, medical research receives proportionately much less funding than others.

The budget allocated ₹2,663 crore towards R&D, which is a small increase from the previous year, despite India’ impending disease burden. “The government has shown support in vaccination of 300 million citizens and have provided a generous budgetary allocation of ₹35000 Crore. Going forward we hope that this is not a one-time allocation but considered as investment in preventive care in diseases that can prevented by vaccination as it’s more cost effective than clinical care of infected personnel and disability affected life years," Rajiv Nath, Forum Coordinator, Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AIMED).

India being the second most populous country in the world aiming to vaccinate maximum number of people against coronavirus has a huge challenge before it. Vaccine manufacturers and ancillaries are anticipating a strong demand from the government for Covid-19 vaccines alone after the government announced its plans to procure ₹35,000 crore worth of jabs, an amount estimated to be enough to vaccinate roughly half of the country's population.

Usually, it takes 10-15 years to develop a new vaccine but due to unprecedented circumstances, covid-19 vaccines were developed in less than one year. In the case of tuberculosis (TB), the world’s deadliest infectious disease, with 1.6 million deaths and 10 million new cases in 2017, recently saw a vaccine that has been under development for more than two decades show promising results but may take another decade to be available commercially. The development and licensure of the first dengue vaccine spanned more than 20 years although a safe universal vaccine is still awaited.

Pune-based Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Ltd’s Covaxin in India are being administered in India. India has already vaccinated over 43 lakh healthcare workers and frontline workers so far. One official in the vaccine industry, on condition of anonymity, estimated that the amount of ₹35,000 crore could be enough to procure around 150 crore doses if the average price of procurement were to be similar to Serum Institute’s Covishield and if the entire cost is borne by the government.

The decision of allocation of separate funds for vaccines is apparent in the upshot of covid-19 pandemic and the government may want to build a market for these vaccines. However, India is proving as a mass producer of the vaccine for in terms of R& D India has far less researchers. India has proportionately about 18% the number of researchers China has, 5% that of the US, and 3% that of South Korea, policy think-tank Brookings India said in a report released in 2019. India has 216.2 researchers per one million inhabitants, against 1,200 in China, 4,300 in the US, and 7,100 in South Korea, according to the report. India spends less than 1% of its gross domestic product (GDP) on R&D, while South Korea spends more than 4.23%, and China 2.11%, according to the report. India and China were spending almost similar portion (0.6%) of their GDP on R&D in 1996 but two decades later China’s expenditure on R&D jumped by more than four-fold whereas India’s expenditure remained largely static, the findings showed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via