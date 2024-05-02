India eyes to unlock MSME potential, pivots to digital public infra to catalyze growth
The United Nation's First International Conference on Digital Public Infrastructure was held under India's leadership. Indian startup Jocata was praised at the UN conference for its first and only Monthly Index on MSME economic activity.
India has been pro-active in moving its Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector's growth through the introduction of the Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), the digital network that help provide citizens with social services like Aadhaar, UPI, and Fastag.
