India faces flak at WTO for not notifying curbs 21 Sep 2023
Commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal will chair a high-level meeting on Friday to potentially discuss India’s priorities at WTO’s 13th Ministerial Conference (MC13) in Abu Dhabi in February
NEW DELHI : India is facing criticism from several World Trade Organization (WTO) members for failing to notify the trade body of its numerous export restrictions to secure domestic food supplies before national elections next year, three people aware of the development said.