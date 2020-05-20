NEW DELHI: India seems to facing border problems with two of its neighbours – Nepal and China – while grappling with rising cases of the novel coronavirus infection at home and a cyclone along the eastern coast of the country.

To be sure, India’s border challenges with Nepal and China are not new.

The India-China border problem dates back to a war between the two sides in 1962 and is result of the lack of a clearly demarcated boundary despite countless rounds of talks. The current tensions have arisen in an area in Ladakh in Kashmir with Indian and Chinese armies bringing in more troops into areas like Demchok, Daulat Beg Oldie and around Galwan river as well as Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh, according to people familiar with the developments.

The India-Nepal boundary issue too is decades old. Both countries claim territory that lies at the tri-junction between India, Nepal and China. India and Nepal had both shown Kalapani and Lipu Lekh in their political maps but Kathmandu this week brought out a new map that shows a new area of more than 330 square kilometers ie Limpiyadhura as lying within its boundaries. The Lipulekh pass lies near Kalapani, a disputed border area between Nepal and India. Both India and Nepal claim Kalapani as an integral part of their territory - India as part of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district and Nepal as part of Dharchula district.

In both cases, India has put out measured responses.

Last week, Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said that New Delhi "remains committed to the objective of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas."

Indian army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane said Indian troops have always upheld peace and tranquillity along the frontier. In a separate statement, the army said incidents along the Line of Actual Control happen because of differing perceptions of where the frontier lies.

Indian and Chinese border troops most recently clashed in eastern Ladakh near Pangong Lake on 5 May and then in north Sikkim on 8 May. Several soldiers on both sides were injured in these incidents, which marked the first major flare-up along the LAC since the 73-day standoff at Doklam in 2017. Both sides have now brought in reinforcements to the area.

The immediate trigger for the rise in tensions between India and Nepal has been Kathmandu’s objection to India inaugurating a road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand.

According to India, the road lies within Pithoragarh district and will give Indian pilgrims who want to make the annual Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage an easier access route.

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday said Lipulekh, Kalapani, and Limpiyadhura belong to Nepal and vowed to "reclaim" them from India through political and diplomatic efforts, with his cabinet endorsing a new political map claiming all three areas as Nepalese territory. In a statement to parliament, Oli said the territories belong to Nepal “but India has made it a disputed area by keeping its Army there".

“India has deployed its troops in Kalapani since 1962 and our rulers in the past hesitated to raise the issue," he said, according to a PTI report.

Analysts and observers in India see a “China link" between the two problems.

Last week Indian Army chief Naravane had said there were reasons to believe that Nepal objected to India's newly-inaugurated road linking Lipulekh Pass with Dharchula at the behest of "someone else" - an apparent reference to a possible role by China on the matter.

This line of thinking was shared by former foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal.

Nepal’s objections at this point reflects prime minister Oli’s tilt towards Beijing, Sibal said adding that this stance will make finding "solutions intractable."

"It is a very foolish and aggressive step by Nepal disregarding other equities in the India-Nepal relationship. This will make further discussions even more difficult. India should put as much diplomatic pressure as it can to steer Oli away from this diplomatic foolhardiness," he said.

On China’s actions on the border particularly in Sikkim, Sibal was of the view that Beijing was trying to put pressure on India to reach an early settlement on the matter. China had been talking of an "early harvest" understanding on the boundary issue and the Sikkim incident would put pressure on India, he said.

The problem in Ladakh, Sibal noted, was an old one which India would need to manage.

