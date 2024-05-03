India faces water crisis as severe heatwaves grip nation; CWC says levels dipped to 16% in southern states
Central Water Commission data reveals a worrying water crisis in India, as reservoirs are at 28% capacity, down from 35% last year, with southern reservoirs at a critical 16% capacity.
India is facing a severe water crisis with notable deficit in reservoir storage ahead of summer. Data shared by the Central Water Commission indicates that water levels have dipped to 28% this week — from 35% of the capacity during the corresponding period last year. The CWC found reservoirs in southern India were worst affected with the total live storage available in these reservoirs dropping to 16% of capacity.