India is facing a severe water crisis with notable deficit in reservoir storage ahead of summer. Data shared by the Central Water Commission indicates that water levels have dipped to 28% this week — from 35% of the capacity during the corresponding period last year. The CWC found reservoirs in southern India were worst affected with the total live storage available in these reservoirs dropping to 16% of capacity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the CWC bulletin, the total live storage in 150 monitored reservoirs stood at 50.432 billion cubic meters on the week ending on May 2. The data indicates a substantial decline in storage levels — standing at only 81% of the storage levels recorded during the same period last year (62.212 BCM). The lower than the ten-year average stood at 96% of the average storage capacity. There was also a disparity in reservoir storage across different parts of India.

Parts of India recently experienced its hottest April since 1901 (when recordkeeping began) and several areas have already been grappling with water shortages. The India Meteorological Department also predicted recently that the number of heatwave days in May 2024 will be ‘above normal’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bulletin highlighted serious implications for agriculture, hydroelectric power generation, and overall water resource management.

Here are some of the reservoir storage disparities flagged by CWC: Live storage was noted at 6.051 BCM (only 31% of the total capacity) in the northern region. This includes states like Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan. The figure is below last year's storage levels (37%) as well as the ten-year average (34%).

In the eastern region comprising states like Assam, Jharkhand, and Odisha, the live storage of 7.45 BCM translates to 36% of the total capacity. This surpasses last year's levels (33%) and the ten-year average (32%).

Some areas, like the Subarnarekha, Brahmaputra, and Narmada river basins, show storage levels better than normal, while others such as the Krishna and Cauvery river basins, are experiencing significant deficiencies in storage.

East flowing rivers between Mahanadi and Pennar and east flowing rivers between Pennar and Kanyakumari are highly deficient. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

