NEW DELHI : India is facing renewed challenges along its borders and armed forces officers, who are under training, must remain abreast of all such developments, said Army Chief General M M Naravane on Tuesday.

"He (Army Chief) emphasised that the nation is facing renewed challenges along its borders and exhorted the students on the need to remain abreast of all developments," said the Indian Army's statement.

General Naravane was on a two-day visit to the college. The lecture was delivered to the faculty and officers attending the 76th staff course at the college.

DSSC Commandant Lt Gen M J S Kahlon gave an update to Naravane on the ongoing training activities and incorporation of new initiatives with specific reference to professional military training on "jointmanship" among the three services, the Army's statement said.

The Army chief was briefed on the changes being undertaken in the training curriculum and infrastructural development as a step towards enhancing the role of DSSC as a centre of excellence for professional military education, it noted.

He complimented the college for maintaining a very high state of training in spite of COVID-19 pandemic constraints, the statement said.

