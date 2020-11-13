India failed to vaccinate 1.2 million infants against measles in 2019, says WHO

India is among the six countries with the highest numbers of infants who did not receive the first dose of measles vaccine in 2019, a report by World Health Organization (WHO) and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed.

The report titled "Progress Toward Regional Measles Elimination, Worldwide, 2000–2019", highlighted that Measles surged around the world in 2019, reaching highest number of reported cases in 23 years. Measles cases worldwide rose to 869,770 in 2019, the highest number since 1996, with increases in all WHO regions. The numbers climbed by about 50% since 2016, and claimed an estimated 207,500 lives in 2019 alone, the report said.

After steady global progress from 2010 to 2016, the number of reported measles cases climbed progressively to 2019. Comparing 2019 data with the historic low in reported measles cases in 2016, authors cited a failure to vaccinate children on time with two doses of measles-containing vaccines (MCV1 and MCV2) as the main driver of these increases in cases and deaths.

The six countries with the highest numbers of infants who had not received MCV1 were Nigeria (3.3 million), Ethiopia (1.5 million), Democratic Republic of the Congo (1.4 million), Pakistan (1.4 million), India (1.2 million), and the Philippines (0.7 million), accounting for nearly half (48%) of the world’s total.

“We know how to prevent measles outbreaks and deaths. These data send a clear message that we are failing to protect children from measles in every region of the world. We must collectively work to support countries and engage communities to reach everyone, everywhere with measles vaccine and stop this deadly virus," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general.

Measles outbreaks occur when people who are not protected from the virus are infected; they spread the disease to unvaccinated or under-vaccinated populations. To control measles and prevent outbreaks and deaths, vaccination coverage rates with the required MCV1 and MCV2 must reach 95% and be maintained at national and sub-national levels. MCV1 coverage has been stagnant globally for more than a decade at between 84% and 85%. MCV2 coverage has been steadily increasing but is now at only 71%. Vaccination coverage against measles remains well below the 95% or higher levels needed, with both doses to control measles and prevent outbreaks and deaths, the WHO said.

Although reported cases of measles are lower in 2020, necessary efforts to control covid-19 have resulted in disruptions in vaccination and crippled efforts to prevent and minimize measles outbreaks. As of November, more than 94 million people were at risk of missing vaccines due to paused measles campaigns in 26 countries.

Many of these countries are experiencing ongoing outbreaks. Of countries with postponed planned 2020 campaigns, only eight (Brazil, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Nepal, Nigeria, Philippines and Somalia) resumed their campaigns after initial delays.

“Measles virus easily finds unprotected children, adolescents and adults because it is so contagious," said Dr. Robert Linkins, Measles & Rubella Initiative Management Team chair and Accelerated Disease Control Branch chief at CDC. “Infections are not only a sign of poor measles vaccination coverage, but also a known marker, or ‘tracer’, that vital health services may not be reaching populations most at-risk. Our collective efforts to reach children with vaccines now, ahead of the possible easing of covid-19 travel restrictions and increased population movement, will save lives," said Linkins.

WHO and Unicef last week jointly issued an urgent call to action to avert major measles epidemics. "We are concerned that covid-19 will contribute to an increase in the number of measles cases and deaths," said Gail McGovern, president and chief executive officer of the American Red Cross.

According to the measles surveillance data released by the WHO in 2019, India is on the fourth spot among 194 countries in the number of measles cases registered between July 2018 and June 2019. With 39,299 cases, India stood fourth spot after Madagascar (150,976), Ukraine (84,394) and the Philippines (45,847). According to data from Health Management Information System, under the National Health Mission, there has been a significant impact on routine immunization services.

