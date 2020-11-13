India failed to vaccinate 1.2 million infants against measles in 2019, says WHO

Measles outbreaks occur when people who are not protected from the virus are infected; they spread the disease to unvaccinated or under-vaccinated populations. To control measles and prevent outbreaks and deaths, vaccination coverage rates with the required MCV1 and MCV2 must reach 95% and be maintained at national and sub-national levels. MCV1 coverage has been stagnant globally for more than a decade at between 84% and 85%. MCV2 coverage has been steadily increasing but is now at only 71%. Vaccination coverage against measles remains well below the 95% or higher levels needed, with both doses to control measles and prevent outbreaks and deaths, the WHO said.