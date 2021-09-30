India fails to ramp up covid-19 testing to targeted 4.5-5 million per day

“When the number of tests per day started decreasing in June, July, August from 1.8 million to 1.7 million to 1.6 million tests, the positivity also dropped to 3.4% to 2.8% to 2.2%. Currently, India is doing an average of 1.5 million tests per day with an average of 27,000 cases per day at the positivity of 2.13% which is still above 2%," said Balaji S. Reddie, assistant professor of operations at Pune’s Balaji Institute of Modern Management. By September 2020, India had built up a capacity of conducting 1 million tests per day which continued till December 2020, Reddie said after analysing the testing trajectory.

